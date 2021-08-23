Australia's TGA grants provisional marketing authorization for Vir/GlaxoSmithKline's sotrovimab

Antibodies attacking SARS-CoV-2 virus
Dr_Microbe/iStock via Getty Images

  • Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) has received a provisional marketing authorization for sotrovimab, developed in partnership with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), from the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).
  • Sotrovimab, sold under the brand name Xevudy, is a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of certain adults and adolescents with COVID-19.
  • The TGA had previously granted sotrovimab a provisional determination in April, which provides a mechanism for accelerating the provisional marketing authorization of promising new medicines.
  • GSK is responsible for the commercial marketing of sotrovimab around the world.
  • Vir shares up more than 3% premarket.
  • The companies had reported confirmatory results from a late-stage trial demonstrating that sotrovimab "significantly reduced" the risk of hospitalization or death among high-risk adult outpatients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, in June.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.