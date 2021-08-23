Australia's TGA grants provisional marketing authorization for Vir/GlaxoSmithKline's sotrovimab
Aug. 23, 2021
- Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) has received a provisional marketing authorization for sotrovimab, developed in partnership with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), from the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).
- Sotrovimab, sold under the brand name Xevudy, is a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of certain adults and adolescents with COVID-19.
- The TGA had previously granted sotrovimab a provisional determination in April, which provides a mechanism for accelerating the provisional marketing authorization of promising new medicines.
- GSK is responsible for the commercial marketing of sotrovimab around the world.
- Vir shares up more than 3% premarket.
- The companies had reported confirmatory results from a late-stage trial demonstrating that sotrovimab "significantly reduced" the risk of hospitalization or death among high-risk adult outpatients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, in June.