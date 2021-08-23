Jupiter Wellness submits pre-IND meeting request for JW-100 eczema development program
Aug. 23, 2021 9:01 AM ETJupiter Wellness, Inc. (JUPW)By: SA News Team
- Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) has submitted a pre-IND meeting request with the U.S. FDA in support of its JW-100 drug development program for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate eczema ((Atopic Dermatitis)).
- The benefits of holding a pre-IND meeting are to receive early FDA feedback on proposed preclinical and clinical study plans confirming strategy for IND submission.
- In a double-blinded, placebo controlled trial, JW-100 "significantly reduced" ISGA scores in 50% of adult patients suffering from eczema and JW-100 cleared or reduced eczema following 2 weeks of use, the company said.
- Shares up nearly 2% premarket.
- Jupiter Wellness announced a head-to-head trial comparing JW-100 lotion with Eucrisa crisaborole ointment 2% for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate eczema, in July.