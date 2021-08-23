Check out four ETFs that are set to close up shop on investors
Aug. 23, 2021 9:00 AM ETDirexion Funds - Direxion Connected Consumer ETF (CCON), ESNG, HIPR, QMJBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- Direxion plans to close up shop on four exchange traded funds due to their failure to attract necessary funds to keep the ETFs going.
- The four ETFs that are set to close are as follows:
- Direxion Connected Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CCON), Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders Vs. Laggards ETF (NYSEARCA:ESNG), Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR), and Direxion S&P 500 High Minus Low Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QMJ).
- The four funds' last day for purchase on the New York Stock Exchange will be on Sept 17. Between Sept 17 and Sept 24 will be the liquidation period where only selling positions can be traded.
- All four funds had a relatively short lifespan as they were all launched in 2020. Moreover, none of the ETFs were able to break out and attract large-scale inflows as each fund fell into the $10M-$11M assets under management range.
- Price action: CCON -8.86% YTD, ESNG +22.34% YTD, HIPR +19.37% YTD, and QMJ +22.69% YTD.
- While Direxion is closing up shop for these four funds, it should not tint the exchange traded fund industry. The ETF marketplace is continuing its expansion at a record pace, with 250 new funds launched so far in 2021.