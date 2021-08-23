WPP buys AI technology firm Satalia

King Chess Pieces With Mergers And Acquisitions Text
AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Satalia is a UCL spinout from the UCL Department of Computer Science and a global leader in enterprise AI. It is one of the UK’s fastest-growing tech companies, whose clients include BT, DFS, DS Smith, PwC, Gigaclear, Tesco and Unilever.
  • Dr. Daniel Hulme founded Satalia in 2008. Daniel Hulme is a globally recognized expert in AI, a regular TEDx and Google speaker, and a Kauffman Global Scholar.
  • Dr. Daniel will become the Chief AI Officer of WPP (NYSE:WPP), working closely with WPP's Chief Technology Officer and WPP agencies to promote AI capabilities.
  • The acquisition is aligned with WPP's accelerated growth strategy and focused M&A approach to build on existing capabilities in growth areas.
