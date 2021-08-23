Fed pursuing uniquely reckless macroeconomic policies - Jim Grant
Aug. 23, 2021 9:02 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Jim Grant, founder and editor of Grant's Interest Rate Observer, said Monday that the Federal Reserve is pursuing "uniquely reckless macroeconomic policies" by continuing its accommodative stance in the face of rising inflation and an economy that is "bounding and ruddy with good health."
- Grant told CNBC that the Fed is "playing with fire" by keeping interest rates at "4,000-year lows" and maintaining its asset-purchase program, even as price measures have shown decades-high inflation.
- "The bond market and the Fed alike are betting everything on this idea that these unique policies will not be inflationary and that, to the extent they are inflationary, the inflation will be transitory," he said.
- "What if that's not true? ... The entire financial world hangs, dangles, by the thread of these ultra-low interest rates," he added.
- Grant questioned why the Fed remained "in crisis mode" despite the easing pandemic, arguing that holding accommodative policies for too long could lead to entrenched inflation -- a challenge that could prove as dangerous as the lingering risk of COVID.
- "These policies do have consequences," he concluded.
- Later this week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a high-profile speech at the annual Kansas City Fed's Jackson Hole symposium.