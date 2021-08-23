Uber, Lyft, DoorDash lower early, but analyst says buy the dip on likely appeal win

Aug. 23, 2021 9:05 AM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), LYFT, DASHBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments

Uber logo inscriptioned on a white painted car. Uber car in traffic.
Cristi Croitoru/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Uber (NYSE:UBER) -3.4%, Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) -4.3% DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) -2.7% pre-market in the wake of Friday's ruling by a California judge that the state's "gig workers" law is unconstitutional.
  • Uber also has registered as many as 25.3M shares for a potential sale by existing shareholders.
  • Mizuho analyst James Lee believes the companies have a strong appeal case and a "high" win probability, and uses the opportunity to reiterate a Buy rating on Uber (UBER) and a $72 price target.
  • Lee also says the affected companies are not required to change their business model at the moment, and the appeal process could take up to a year.
  • "In the meantime, Prop 22 remains in effect," Lee writes. "Drivers are still independent contractors with flexibility, independence and benefits, including a minimum wage guarantee, occupational accident insurance and a health care benefit."
  • According to BofA's Justin Post, "negative regulatory headlines and stock sales from large early investors could continue to pressure Uber stock in the near term, but also provide a buying opportunity for a business that should be fundamentally improving coming out of the pandemic."
