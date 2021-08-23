UK antitrust authority opens formal probe into S&P Global's planned IHS Markit deal
- The UK Competition and Markets Authority ("CMA") opened a formal probe into S&P Global's (NYSE:SPGI) planned $44B acquisition of IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO).
- The deadline for the U.K. antitrust authority to announce whether it will refer the transaction to a Phase 2 investigation is Oct. 19, according to the agency's website. The CMA announced on June 28 that it was opening up an inquiry into the deal.
- Earlier this month, News Corp. (NASDAQ:NWSA) agreed to acquire OPIS from S&P Global (SPGI) and IHS Markit (INFO) in a $1.15B cash deal as the companies work to get antitrust approval for the combination.
- The companies received a 2nd request from the U.S. Dept. of Justice related to the transaction in March.
- IHS Markit fell 0.8% in premarket trading.
- Late last month, S&P Global (SPGI) said that it expects the IHS Markit deal to close in Q4.