UK antitrust authority opens formal probe into S&P Global's planned IHS Markit deal

Aug. 23, 2021

Standars & Poor"s home page on Iphone 4
SeanShot/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • The UK Competition and Markets Authority ("CMA") opened a formal probe into S&P Global's (NYSE:SPGI) planned $44B acquisition of IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO).
  • The deadline for the U.K. antitrust authority to announce whether it will refer the transaction to a Phase 2 investigation is Oct. 19, according to the agency's website. The CMA announced on June 28 that it was opening up an inquiry into the deal.
  • Earlier this month, News Corp. (NASDAQ:NWSA) agreed to acquire OPIS from S&P Global (SPGI) and IHS Markit (INFO) in a $1.15B cash deal as the companies work to get antitrust approval for the combination.
  • The companies received a 2nd request from the U.S. Dept. of Justice related to the transaction in March.
  • IHS Markit fell 0.8% in premarket trading.
  • Late last month, S&P Global (SPGI) said that it expects the IHS Markit deal to close in Q4.
