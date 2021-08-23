EuroDry announces agreement to acquire M/V Ruby Asia II for $24.5M
Aug. 23, 2021 9:14 AM ETEuroDry Ltd. (EDRY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) has agreed to acquire M/V Asia Ruby II, a 62,996 dwt drybulk vessel built in 2014, for $24.5M.
- The vessel is expected to be delivered to the Co. within late September or early October 2021 and will be renamed M/V Good Heart.
- The acquisition will be financed by own funds and a bank loan.
- “At current market rates, we expect that M/V Ruby II will make a significant contribution to our net income and EBITDA.” said Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO.