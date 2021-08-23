Goodyear-Plus team up to provide autonomous trucking solutions

Aug. 23, 2021
  • The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is collaborating with Plus to provide optimized, autonomous trucking solutions.
  • under the partnership, Goodyear's suite of services, including connected tires, will further enhance transportation efficiency and safety for semi-trucks powered by Plus's Level 4 autonomous driving technology while also reducing carbon impact.
  • Goodyear and Plus will explore how Plus's autonomous driving system can incorporate feedback from Goodyear's connected tires into Plus' online, machine learning-based fuel economy efficiency to improve fuel economy.
  • Plus is already deploying its driver-in autonomous driving solution, PlusDrive, to customers and is expected to start production of the FAW J7 L3 truck in Q3 2021.
