Goodyear-Plus team up to provide autonomous trucking solutions
Aug. 23, 2021 9:16 AM ETThe Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is collaborating with Plus to provide optimized, autonomous trucking solutions.
- under the partnership, Goodyear's suite of services, including connected tires, will further enhance transportation efficiency and safety for semi-trucks powered by Plus's Level 4 autonomous driving technology while also reducing carbon impact.
- Goodyear and Plus will explore how Plus's autonomous driving system can incorporate feedback from Goodyear's connected tires into Plus' online, machine learning-based fuel economy efficiency to improve fuel economy.
- Plus is already deploying its driver-in autonomous driving solution, PlusDrive, to customers and is expected to start production of the FAW J7 L3 truck in Q3 2021.
- GT +1.52% premarket to $14.69