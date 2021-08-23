Goodyear Tire partners with self-driving truck technology company Plus
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) announces a collaboration with self-driving truck technology business Plus.
- Through the collaboration, Goodyear will both enhance semi-truck transportation and efficiency and reduce carbon impact by connecting Goodyear tires to Plus' online, machine learning-based system. The system provides feedback on the tires' fuel economy efficiency and can help improve vehicle performance in severe weather.
- "The collaboration between Plus and Goodyear enables us to leverage both companies' innovative fuel efficiency technologies, and harness these to further improve the performance of autonomous trucks," said Plus COO Shawn Kerrigan.
- Plus is expected to merge with SPAC Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (HCIC) later this quarter.
- Shares of Goodyear are up 1.45% pre-market.
- Last week, Goodyear invested in EV charging startup AmpUp as the company prepares for increasing electrification of vehicles.