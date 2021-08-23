Goodyear Tire partners with self-driving truck technology company Plus

Goodyear To Close Some North American Plants As Part Of Restructuring Plan
Tim Boyle/Getty Images News

  • The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) announces a collaboration with self-driving truck technology business Plus.
  • Through the collaboration, Goodyear will both enhance semi-truck transportation and efficiency and reduce carbon impact by connecting Goodyear tires to Plus' online, machine learning-based system. The system provides feedback on the tires' fuel economy efficiency and can help improve vehicle performance in severe weather.
  • "The collaboration between Plus and Goodyear enables us to leverage both companies' innovative fuel efficiency technologies, and harness these to further improve the performance of autonomous trucks," said Plus COO Shawn Kerrigan.
  • Plus is expected to merge with SPAC Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (HCIC) later this quarter.
  • Shares of Goodyear are up 1.45% pre-market.
  • Last week, Goodyear invested in EV charging startup AmpUp as the company prepares for increasing electrification of vehicles.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.