Byrna Technologies appoints operation chief
Aug. 23, 2021 9:18 AM ETByrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) names Mike Gillespie as the company's new chief operating officer, effective Aug. 23, 2021.
- In his newly created role, Gillespie will report directly to CEO Bryan Ganz and will have responsibility for overseeing Byrna's day-to-day global operations.
- "Over the course of his more than 30-year career, Mike has demonstrated the ability to do just that. His extensive experience and expertise in product engineering, driving operational efficiencies, growing sales, and getting the best out of people gives him the necessary toolset to make Byrna a world class company," says Ganz.
- Since 1996, Mike was with Linear Technology (now part of Analog Devices), a semiconductor manufacturer. Most recently, from 2016 to 2019, he was the General Manager of Wafer Fab Operations in their Camas, WA plant.
