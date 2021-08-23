CarLotz opens new hub to serve St. Louis metro area

Aug. 23, 2021 9:20 AM ETCarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ), which operates a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, has opened a hub to serve the St. Louis metro area.
  • The new hub is located just outside of St. Louis at 1807 W Highway 50 in Fairview Heights and marks the company's third location in the Midwest.
  • With the new opening, CarLotz continues its rapid expansion to provide its full omnichannel offerings to guests in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington State as well as Georgia and Nevada (both coming soon).
  • Shares +2.72% pre-market
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.