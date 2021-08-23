CarLotz opens new hub to serve St. Louis metro area
Aug. 23, 2021 9:20 AM ETCarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor7 Comments
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ), which operates a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, has opened a hub to serve the St. Louis metro area.
- The new hub is located just outside of St. Louis at 1807 W Highway 50 in Fairview Heights and marks the company's third location in the Midwest.
- With the new opening, CarLotz continues its rapid expansion to provide its full omnichannel offerings to guests in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington State as well as Georgia and Nevada (both coming soon).
- Shares +2.72% pre-market