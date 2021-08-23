Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq higher, helped by energy consumer discretionary
- The three major U.S. stock averages rise, following markets in Europe, and reversing last week's decline with the biggest gains made in energy and consumer discretionary.
- The Dow gains 0.6%, the S&P 500 rises 0.6%, and the Nasdaq increases 0.7%.
- Crude oil jumps 4.2% to $64.73 per barrel.
- 10-year Treasury yield rises 1 basis point to 1.27%.
- While potential monetary policy changes, growth vs. value rotation, and an increase in new COVID cases may challenge investor sentiment, "strong fundamentals should provide stability and support if volatility continues," said Piper Sandler technical market strategist Craig Johnson in a note. "The technical setup also remains bullish and supportive of a buy the dip playbook,"
- On the economic data front, July existing home sales and August U.S. manufacturing PMI are released today. Later in the week come data on July durable goods orders, the second estimate of Q2 GDP, and personal consumption expenditures for July. But investors will be parsing Fed Chair Jerome Powell's virtual speech at Jackson Hole for taper talk.
- Daniel Egger, chief investment officer at St. Gotthard Fund Management, told Bloomberg News he doesn't expect much breaking news from the Jackson Hole, but does expect reassurance that "the policy course remains lower for longer."
- By S&P 500 industry segment, Energy (XLE +2.6%) and Consumer Discretionary (XLY +0.5%) leads the gains, while Utilities (XLU -0.2%) and Consumer Staples (XLP -0.0%) lag the broader industry.
- U.S. dollar index slips 0.4% to 93.14.