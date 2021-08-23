Peloton slips as analyst says customer financing data points to lower demand
Aug. 23, 2021 9:38 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: SA News Team5 Comments
- Peloton (PTON -0.7%) is trading down this morning after Oppenheimer lowers the stock's price target to $140 from $150, but reiterates an Outperform rating due to the low stock price in the third quarter.
- Outgoing visits to Affirm.com were down 38% sequentially and fell 33% from June to July. Oppenheimer says that outgoing visits to the website have an 88% correlation with Peloton hardware sales as many Peloton customers use Affirm.com to finance bikes and treadmills.
- “We now expect FY22 guidance to be more conservative, and below consensus expectations, especially with the delayed Tread re-launch slated for September," wrote Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein. He expects Peloton to meet Q4 subscriber expectations.
- Peloton app code suggests that Peloton could release a rowing machine in the future.