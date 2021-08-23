Cinedigm expands partnership with All3Media International

  • Cinedigm (CIDM +3.3%) announced a deal to launch The Only Way Is Essex channel, in partnership with All3Media International.
  • The channel, devoted completely to the international reality sensation, expands Cinedigm's partnership with All3Media International, the leading independent television production & distribution company in the UK, beyond existing streaming channel So...Real that launched in 2020.
  • The new channel will Include 13 Seasons of the Famous British Reality Television Series Giving Fans Endless Hours of Content to Binge 24/7.
  • The service will be available in the United States & Canada for linear and AVOD platforms on connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices, as well as the web.
