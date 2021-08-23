Tuniu rises 6% as Q2 revenues soars 373% Y/Y
Aug. 23, 2021 10:19 AM ETTuniu Corporation (TOUR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Chinese leisure travel company Tuniu's (TOUR +6.0%) Q2 net revenues rose by 373.1% Y/Y to RMB161M ($24.93M).
- "Our business saw a strong recovery in the second quarter, as we achieved revenue growth for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak and returned to positive operating cash flow." said Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, chairman and CEO.
- Q2 revenues from package tours increased by 906.9% to RMB126.5M ($19.59M) Y/Y.
- Operating expenses decreased by 39.8% Y/Y to RMB95.1M.
- Gross profit rose 792.2% Y/Y to RMB69.0M ($10.69M).
- Q2 non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB7.4M.
- Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, was RMB13.06M (-$2.02M) compared to a net loss of RMB147.6M in the second quarter of 2020.
- Outlook: For Q3, the company expects to generate RMB111.2M to RMB123.5M of net revenues, which represents 0% to 10% decrease year-over-year, which reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.