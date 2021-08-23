Tuniu rises 6% as Q2 revenues soars 373% Y/Y

Aug. 23, 2021 10:19 AM ETTuniu Corporation (TOUR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Chinese leisure travel company Tuniu's (TOUR +6.0%) Q2 net revenues rose by 373.1% Y/Y to RMB161M ($24.93M).
  • "Our business saw a strong recovery in the second quarter, as we achieved revenue growth for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak and returned to positive operating cash flow." said Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, chairman and CEO.
  • Q2 revenues from package tours increased by 906.9% to RMB126.5M ($19.59M) Y/Y.
  • Operating expenses decreased by 39.8% Y/Y to RMB95.1M.
  • Gross profit rose 792.2% Y/Y to RMB69.0M ($10.69M).
  • Q2 non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB7.4M.
  • Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, was RMB13.06M (-$2.02M) compared to a net loss of RMB147.6M in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Outlook: For Q3, the company expects to generate RMB111.2M to RMB123.5M of net revenues, which represents 0% to 10% decrease year-over-year, which reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.