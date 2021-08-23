Medical cannabis sales drive Khiron Life Sciences' Q2 revenue
Aug. 23, 2021 10:21 AM ETKhiron Life Sciences Corp. (KHRNF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cannabis company Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQX:KHRNF +3.4%) reported 68% Y/Y growth in Q2 revenue, driven by strong results within its Medical Cannabis segment.
- Q2 revenues totaled C$2.8M, C$825,500 of which came from the Medical Cannabis segment. The segment reported 47% sequential growth and margins of over 85% for the fourth consecutive quarter.
- Medical cannabis is expected to become a dominant revenue stream for the company, with monthly revenues estimated to increase to over C$1M by Q122, on top of expected C$1M in health services.
- Driven by growth in medical cannabis, Khiron Life Sciences achieved a gross profit margin (before fair market value adjustments) of 37%, or C$1.0M, reflecting a 228% improvement over the prior year.
- The company narrowed its losses in the quarter, recording a net loss of -C$4.8M in the period vs -C$5.7M in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA losses were C$3.9M, compared to the prior quarter loss of C$4.0M and prior year loss of C$3.9M.
- As of June 30, 2021, Khiron Life Sciences had C$9.4M in cash, compared with C$21.6M cash at the end of 2020.