Medical cannabis sales drive Khiron Life Sciences' Q2 revenue

Aug. 23, 2021 10:21 AM ETKhiron Life Sciences Corp. (KHRNF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Cannabis company Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQX:KHRNF +3.4%) reported 68% Y/Y growth in Q2 revenue, driven by strong results within its Medical Cannabis segment.
  • Q2 revenues totaled C$2.8M, C$825,500 of which came from the Medical Cannabis segment. The segment reported 47% sequential growth and margins of over 85% for the fourth consecutive quarter.
  • Medical cannabis is expected to become a dominant revenue stream for the company, with monthly revenues estimated to increase to over C$1M by Q122, on top of expected C$1M in health services.
  • Driven by growth in medical cannabis, Khiron Life Sciences achieved a gross profit margin (before fair market value adjustments) of 37%, or C$1.0M, reflecting a 228% improvement over the prior year.
  • The company narrowed its losses in the quarter, recording a net loss of -C$4.8M in the period vs -C$5.7M in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA losses were C$3.9M, compared to the prior quarter loss of C$4.0M and prior year loss of C$3.9M.
  • As of June 30, 2021, Khiron Life Sciences had C$9.4M in cash, compared with C$21.6M cash at the end of 2020.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.