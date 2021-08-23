PTC Therapeutics highlights potential of experimental gene therapy in rare genetic disease

Aug. 23, 2021 10:22 AM ETPTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • PTC Therapeutics (PTCT +3.5%) highlighted the potential of its PTC-AADC gene therapy as it announced the publication of a paper describing the details of clinical trials that used the treatment in children with AADC deficiency (AADC-d).
  • The manuscript titled “Gene Therapy in the Putamen for Curing AADC Deficiency and Parkinson's Disease," was published in the European Molecular Biology Organization Journal.
  • The document contains details of three clinical trials in which AAV2-hAADC was introduced via surgery into the putamen, a structure in the brain.
  • The procedure led to a strong dopamine production in the brain resulting in “sustained and substantial functional improvements in children with AADC deficiency," noted CEO of PTC Therapeutics, Stuart W. Peltz.
  • AADC-d is a fatal ultra-rare genetic condition affecting the neurological system. The marketing application of PTC-AADC is currently under review in Europe. The opinion of the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use is expected in Q4 2021.
  • The company intends to submit the biologics license application (“BLA”) for PTC-AADC to the FDA before the end of the year, targeting AADC-d.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.