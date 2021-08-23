PTC Therapeutics highlights potential of experimental gene therapy in rare genetic disease
Aug. 23, 2021 10:22 AM ETPTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- PTC Therapeutics (PTCT +3.5%) highlighted the potential of its PTC-AADC gene therapy as it announced the publication of a paper describing the details of clinical trials that used the treatment in children with AADC deficiency (AADC-d).
- The manuscript titled “Gene Therapy in the Putamen for Curing AADC Deficiency and Parkinson's Disease," was published in the European Molecular Biology Organization Journal.
- The document contains details of three clinical trials in which AAV2-hAADC was introduced via surgery into the putamen, a structure in the brain.
- The procedure led to a strong dopamine production in the brain resulting in “sustained and substantial functional improvements in children with AADC deficiency," noted CEO of PTC Therapeutics, Stuart W. Peltz.
- AADC-d is a fatal ultra-rare genetic condition affecting the neurological system. The marketing application of PTC-AADC is currently under review in Europe. The opinion of the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use is expected in Q4 2021.
- The company intends to submit the biologics license application (“BLA”) for PTC-AADC to the FDA before the end of the year, targeting AADC-d.