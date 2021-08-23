Madison Square Garden rallies post Q4 revenue beat
Aug. 23, 2021 10:33 AM ET Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- For Q4, Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE +9.4%) reported revenue of $99M (+1008.9% Y/Y) beating consensus by $29.04M; reflected the return of live events to the Co.’s performance venues.
- The portfolio of venues operated by Tao Group Hospitality prior to the acquisition of Hakkasan Group generated $42.1M in revenues, which reflects the easing of government-mandated capacity restrictions.
- As of June 30, 2021, unrestricted cash balance was $1.17B, while MSG Networks’ cash balance was $348.2M, for a total combined cash position of $1.52B.
- There was a significant increase in deferred revenue and collections due to promoters primarily reflects advance ticket sales for future events at the Co.’s performance venues.
- Last month, the Co. officially announced the return of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production to Radio City Music Hall, with 163 shows scheduled for the 2021 holiday season.
- “After the MSG Networks acquisition, we move forward with greater scale and enhanced financial flexibility to pursue growth opportunities and deliver long-term value for shareholders.” said Executive Chairman and CEO James L. Dolan.
