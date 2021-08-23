Crude oil soars after seven straight days of losses; energy stocks rally

  • Crude oil prices rebound from their seven-day losing streak, largely fueled by a return of risk-on investor sentiment that has weakened the dollar despite demand concerns prompted by rising cases of the coronavirus delta variant.
  • October WTI crude (CL1:COM) +5.1% to $65.32/bbl, and October Brent (CO1:COM) +4.9% to $68.37/bbl.
  • ETFs: XLE, USO, UCO, XOP, VDE, GUSH, OIH, ERX, BGR, BNO
  • All five of today's top gainers on the S&P 500 are from the oil and gas sector: FANG +6.8%, OXY +6.7%, DVN +5.5%, APA +5.3%, MRO +5%.
  • A surging U.S. dollar was a factor in last week's broad selloff for commodities, but "a softer dollar prompted investors to rewind their positions," according to Sunward Trading chief analyst Chiyoki Chen.
  • Oil prices have "overshot time spreads to the downside, suggesting an oversold market," Goldman Sachs analysts including Jeffrey Currie and Damien Courvalin said overnight.
  • "Delta a transient event to oil demand [and] supply losses are persistent," Goldman says, forecasting oil will recover to hit new highs this cycle and maintaining its Q4 target for $80/bbl Brent.
  • Morgan Stanley analysts say they "see a growing mismatch between the sector's [recent] performance and underlying energy market fundamentals, which remain constructive in H2... Total oil inventories have continued to draw and now sit near five-year lows [and] capital discipline is holding within U.S. shale."
  • But just as the resurgence in COVID-19 cases threatens demand, U.S. shale production appears to be climbing again.
