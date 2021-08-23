Pearson upgraded to Overweight from Neutral by JPMorgan
Aug. 23, 2021 10:44 AM ETPearson plc (PSO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Pearson (PSO +2.3%) was upgraded to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of 960 GBp up from 840 GBp.
- JPMorgan analyst said the stock is oversold and do not reflect the company's strategic progress with the launch of Pearson+.
- Pearson, which provides educational materials and learning technologies, announced the launched of its college learning app Pearson+ for U.S students while reporting its earnings release on July 30.
- The company noted in its earnings release that the app provides a better user experience for students with enhanced functionality and will accelerate its recapture of the secondary market. The subscription plan include $9.99/month for a Single eText or $14.99/month for Multi Access eText.
- The analyst believes a pandemic recovery should support Pearson's forecasts in 2022 and 2023.
- Outlook: The company expects H2 revenue expectations broadly consistent with its March announcement.
- Virtual Learning revenue flat with enrolments in Virtual Schools broadly flat for 2021/22, and discontinued programs in OPM offsetting underlying growth.
- Higher Education to decline as expected; less than seen in recent years.
- School Assessment growth to offset performance in Professional Certification after strong H2 2020 due to pent up demand.
- Consensus revenue estimate for 2021 is £4.72B (+0.61% Y/Y).