Pearson upgraded to Overweight from Neutral by JPMorgan

Aug. 23, 2021 10:44 AM ETPearson plc (PSO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Pearson (PSO +2.3%) was upgraded to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of 960 GBp up from 840 GBp.
  • JPMorgan analyst said the stock is oversold and do not reflect the company's strategic progress with the launch of Pearson+.
  • Pearson, which provides educational materials and learning technologies, announced the launched of its college learning app Pearson+ for U.S students while reporting its earnings release on July 30.
  • The company noted in its earnings release that the app provides a better user experience for students with enhanced functionality and will accelerate its recapture of the secondary market. The subscription plan include $9.99/month for a Single eText or $14.99/month for Multi Access eText.
  • The analyst believes a pandemic recovery should support Pearson's forecasts in 2022 and 2023.
  • Outlook: The company expects H2 revenue expectations broadly consistent with its March announcement.
  • Virtual Learning revenue flat with enrolments in Virtual Schools broadly flat for 2021/22, and discontinued programs in OPM offsetting underlying growth.
  • Higher Education to decline as expected; less than seen in recent years.
  • School Assessment growth to offset performance in Professional Certification after strong H2 2020 due to pent up demand.
  • Consensus revenue estimate for 2021 is £4.72B (+0.61% Y/Y).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.