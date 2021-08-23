iQSTEL to start manufacturing electric motorcycles
- iQSTEL's (OTCQB:IQST +2.3%) board approved a plan for manufacturing its first lot of electric motorcycles to be sold under its B2C Division EVOSS operating unit.
- Manufacturing will begin in Q4 this year.
- The company said its first EVOSS Electric Motorcycle model for Latin America will compete in the low horsepower market against the 125cc combustion engine or equivalent class motorcycle.
- The EVOSS ecosystem will connect with the company's existing MAXMO/VIMO ecosystem, providing Electric Motorcycle users with purchase finance, maintenance and operating financial services.
- Iglesias said, "The first batch of our EVOSS Electric Motorcycles will be manufactured in China. We selected China because it has the most mature market for low horsepower electric motorcycles in the world with more than 400 million of electric motorcycles running at this time. We plan to build on the existing electric motorcycle experience in China adding our technical knowledge to create a high value of EVOSS Electric Motorcycle Ecosystem product for the nascent Latin America EV Bike Market, presenting a huge earlier mover opportunity for IQSTEL."