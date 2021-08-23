Lynas granted more time for disposal facility license condition
Aug. 23, 2021 11:38 AM ETLynas Rare Earths Limited (LYSCF)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF +5.2%) says Malaysian regulators extended a deadline to satisfy the license conditions to start construction of a permanent disposal facility for water leach purification residue at its plant in the country.
- The company says the licensing deadline is extended by six months to March 2022 due to coronavirus-led constraints.
- The construction of the permanent disposal facility was one of the operating license conditions for Lynas' Malaysian plant.
- Lynas recently reported record revenues in its June quarter, lifted by strong demand for the metals it mines.