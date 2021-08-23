Velodyne Lidar stock pops after founder renews call for board resignations
Aug. 23, 2021 11:46 AM ETVelodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- The ousted founder of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) is calling for the resignation of the sensor company's board chairman and a director in the latest round of the public feud.
- In an open letter to the board of directors, David Hall praises the recent resignation of Chief Executive Anand Gopalan but says the "root of poor business management and the anti-stockholder culture at Velodyne Lidar remains."
- Hall calls for the resignations of Chairman Michael Dee and director Hamid Zarringhalam, believing that "both of these individuals have breached stockholders’ confidence and destroyed significant value."
- Hall had previously called for the resignation of Dee, who was installed when the lidar company went public through a reverse merger with SPAC Graf Industrial. Hall blames Dee's "major business decisions" for the nearly 80% stock price decline.
- The founder is "deeply concerned" that Dee and the board are considering transferring Velodyne's (VLDR) Alpha Prime lidar manufacturing know-how and associated trade secrets to Nikon, where Velodyne board member Hamid Zarringhalam serves as an executive.
- "We are aware that during a recent conversation discussing the decline in Velodyne Lidar’s valuation, Mr. Zarringhalam commented, 'I don’t care about the stock decline because I don’t own any.' This statement reveals a complete lack of professionalism and alignment with stockholders. Clearly, the Company is in serious need of ethical directors with public company and high growth tech experience to help turn around the anti-stockholder culture that pervades the current Board," writes Hall.
- Velodyne (VLDR) shares are currently up 14% to $7.06.
- Earlier this month, the company appointed Michael Dee as board chairman after Joseph Culkin stepped down.