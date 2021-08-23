Chewy is no slam dunk to nab major pet prescription market share - Needham

  • Needham warns of some obstacles for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) as it looks to land millions in pharmacy sales. The firm warns that vets have a foothold on the market and the pet population is plateauing based on vaccination data.
  • Analyst Anna Andreeva notes that the vet channel still controls 70% of the U.S. Rx market distribution and has been seeing profitability erode given disruptive new entrants in the space, which could prompt vets to become competitive.
  • "$2B in services can't leave the vet and aren't attainable to online players (vaccines, antibiotics, and dermatology). As such, capturing a larger size of the Rx market quickly from here isn't a slam dunk and may entail setting up partnerships with vets so that incentives are better aligned (as of 2Q21, 1/3 of US vet clinics have partnered with Covetrus who helps vets set up their own online stores)."
  • Needham thinks the path to achieving the next leg of growth for CHWY could take a different form and likely entail a partnership with vets where economic models would be better aligned.
  • The firm keeps a Hold rating on Chewy (CHWY) vs. the bullish Wall Street rating average.
