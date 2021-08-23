CVS Health prices tender offer for up to ~$2.05B senior notes
Aug. 23, 2021 11:48 AM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor28 Comments
- CVS Health (CVS +0.2%) priced the tender offer for up to ~$2.05B of its 4.3% senior notes due 2028.
- (the "Notes").
- The reference yield is 1.250%. Total consideration $1.162.08 per $1,000 principal amount of notes validly tendered.
- The company said notes validly tendered prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time on Aug. 20 will be eligible to receive the total Consideration, which includes the early tender payment of $30 per $1,000 principal amount of notes.
- CVS Health expects to accept for purchase and make payment for notes validly tendered on Aug. 24.