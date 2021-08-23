CVS Health prices tender offer for up to ~$2.05B senior notes

Aug. 23, 2021 11:48 AM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor28 Comments
  • CVS Health (CVS +0.2%) priced the tender offer for up to ~$2.05B of its 4.3% senior notes due 2028.
  • (the "Notes").
  • The reference yield is 1.250%. Total consideration $1.162.08 per $1,000 principal amount of notes validly tendered.
  • The company said notes validly tendered prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time on Aug. 20 will be eligible to receive the total Consideration, which includes the early tender payment of $30 per $1,000 principal amount of notes.
  • CVS Health expects to accept for purchase and make payment for notes validly tendered on Aug. 24.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.