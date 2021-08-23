IMAX gains 3% as B. Riley singles it out for M&A upside

Group people at IMAX Theatre in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada
  • IMAX is up 2.8% after B. Riley FBR floats the name as a candidate for acquisition, or a takeover by private equity.
  • It's one of a few candidates that analyst Eric Wold has put together - including MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT +0.6%), digital video subscription service Gaia (GAIA +4.5%) and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE -1.6%).
  • They're all some 27% to 58% off their 52-week highs, and have some solid growth prospects coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as solid, mostly debt-free balance sheets and attractive valuation, he says.
  • And insider ownership at IMAX is low enough to allow for some unsolicited attention from elsewhere - particularly in comparison to GAIA and CSSE, where concentrated ownership makes that more difficult.
  • Wedbush recently named IMAX as a preferred stock among cinema names, pointing to its global expansion and focus on blockbusters as well as some insulation from shrinking theatrical release windows.
