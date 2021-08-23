Canadian banks expected to report smaller Q3 beats, loan demand seen dropping
Aug. 23, 2021 3:07 PM ETRY, TD, BNS, BMO, CM, NTIOFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor16 Comments
- The upcoming round of third quarter results from Canadian banks, which starts with Bank of Montreal and Scotiabank, should have plenty for investors to keep an eye on: loan growth, dividends and credit losses.
- "When we exited Canadian bank earnings season in early June, we thought that by the time Q3 reporting rolled around, COVID would be a fading memory," Bank of Nova Scotia banking analyst Meny Grauman in a recent report cited BNN Bloomberg.
- Canadian big banks crushed earnings expectations in past two quarters and also released large sums earlier set aside for loans that could potentially go bad – all of which flowed directly to the bottom line.
- However, the report cites that Q3 earnings could see smaller beats and also banks could be more cautious in releasing funds from earlier-booked loan loss reserves, and that could mean an end to huge EPS beats.
- Thereby, loan demand will also be impacted also as Delta variant fears rise.
- Debt levels also prompted Fitch Ratings in July to downgrade its rating on the operating environment for Canadian banks by a notch to reflect “elevated levels of private and public sector indebtedness, which Fitch views as negative for long-term credit conditions and business volumes."
- National Bank of Canada analyst Gabriel Dechaine states, "We believe investors will be paying closer attention to core banking revenue growth, along with (non-real estate) loan growth."
- Analysts expect dividend hikes to continue this quarter also.
- Bank of Montreal and National Bank of Canada are expected to announce the biggest dividend hikes when OSFI allows, because their current dividend payments amount to a smaller percentage of profit than their peers.
- A Reuters article cites average adj. profit across Canada's six biggest banks - (NYSE:RY), (NYSE:TD), (NYSE:BNS), (NYSE:BMO), (NYSE:CM), (OTCPK:NTIOF) - are expected to fall ~5% in Q3 compared to Q2; however, it is seen to post a ~40% Y/Y growth.
- Quick look at banks performance since last reported quarter:
- Scotiabank and Bank of Montreal report on Tuesday, followed by National Bank and Royal Bank on Wednesday and CIBC and TD Bank on Thursday.
- BMO consensus EPS estimates is C$2.94 and Revenue estimate of C$6.39B, Bank of Nova Scotia consensus EPS estimates is C$1.90 and Revenue estimate id C$7.77B
- RY EPS estimates is C$2.71 and Revenue estimate of C$11.86B.
- CM consensus EPS is C$3.39 and Revenue estimate is C$4.96B, TD EPS consensus is C$ 1.92 and Revenue estimate is C$9.82B.
- Quick look at the banks' dividend stats and EPS/Revenue beats/miss:
- SA contributor Insider Monkey is bullish on Royal Bank of Canada on rising dividends and multiple tailwinds.