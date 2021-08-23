Fiesta Bowl-Caesars Entertainment team up on sports betting for college football bowl game

Aug. 23, 2021 12:16 PM ETCaesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • The Fiesta Bowl Organization is collaborating with Caesars Entertainment (CZR +2.1%) for sports betting and fantasy gaming partnership for a college football Bowl game.
  • The alliance focuses on fan engagement, the organization's year-round events and expanding sports gaming and education in Arizona.
  • The company said with the new legislation permitting legal sports betting in Arizona, the multi-year partnership will expand Caesars's footprint across the state by bringing its state-of-the-art platform to college football fans while enhancing the education of responsible gaming.
  • Sports betting officially goes live in Arizona on Sept. 9.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.