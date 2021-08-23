Fiesta Bowl-Caesars Entertainment team up on sports betting for college football bowl game
Aug. 23, 2021 12:16 PM ETCaesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The Fiesta Bowl Organization is collaborating with Caesars Entertainment (CZR +2.1%) for sports betting and fantasy gaming partnership for a college football Bowl game.
- The alliance focuses on fan engagement, the organization's year-round events and expanding sports gaming and education in Arizona.
- The company said with the new legislation permitting legal sports betting in Arizona, the multi-year partnership will expand Caesars's footprint across the state by bringing its state-of-the-art platform to college football fans while enhancing the education of responsible gaming.
- Sports betting officially goes live in Arizona on Sept. 9.