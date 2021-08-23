GT Biopharma promotes Gregory Berk to president of research & development and CMO
- GT Biopharma (GTBP -3.6%) announces the promotion of Gregory Berk to the position of President of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer (CMO).
- Berk has been serving as Chief Medical Officer and prior to that was a director on the GT Biopharma Board.
- He will assume additional responsibilities, including discovery, non-clinical development, clinical development, and manufacturing.
- Berk brings over 30 years of experience and expertise in oncology drug development across medicine, industry and academia.
- Prior to joining GT Biopharma, Berk was Chief Medical Officer of Celularity, where he was responsible for the company's oncology, infectious and degenerative disease programs.