GT Biopharma promotes Gregory Berk to president of research & development and CMO

  • GT Biopharma (GTBP -3.6%) announces the promotion of Gregory Berk to the position of President of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer (CMO).
  • Berk has been serving as Chief Medical Officer and prior to that was a director on the GT Biopharma Board.
  • He will assume additional responsibilities, including discovery, non-clinical development, clinical development, and manufacturing.
  • Berk brings over 30 years of experience and expertise in oncology drug development across medicine, industry and academia.
  • Prior to joining GT Biopharma, Berk was Chief Medical Officer of Celularity, where he was responsible for the company's oncology, infectious and degenerative disease programs.
