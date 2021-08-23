YouTube: Video partner program hits 2M creator milestone
Aug. 23, 2021 1:25 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG)AAPLBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor14 Comments
- YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) said Monday that its program that lets people make money off their videos now has reached the 2 million creator mark.
- Neal Mohan, chief product officer of YouTube, said that the YouTube Partner Program has paid out more than $30 billion to video creators over the last three years. While anyone can make a video and load it up to YouTube, a person needs to have at least 1,000 subscribers, and have generated a minimum of 4,000 hours of watch time over the previous 12-month period in order to qualify for the partner program. Creators who meet those milestones can then earn money from their videos via outlets such as subscription fees, advertising, livestreaming of events and donations from viewers.
- Since launching its partner program 14 years ago, the video streaming giant has been a boon for creators such as philanthropist and stunt-maker Mr. Beast, who has 67.1 million subscribers, and engineering wizard Mark Rober with his 19.5 million subscribers. In a blog post, Mohan said that in the second quarter of 2021 revenue from partner program ads alone reached $7 billion, and the company paid more to creators and partners than in any other quarter in history.
- YouTube (GOOG) has at times been criticized over some videos due to their content nature. Mohan said the company continues to invest in technology and staff members to ensure content meets the services community standards. According to Mohan, in the fourth quarter of 2020, out of every 10,000 YouTube views, only between 16 and 18 came from content that violated the company's standards.
- Last week, Google (GOOG) along with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) became the subjects of a new bill in Congress aimed at the practices of those companies' app stores.