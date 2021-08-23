Trulieve offers upside potential after recent pullback - Cantor
Aug. 23, 2021 1:37 PM ETTrulieve Cannabis Corp. (TCNNF)HRVSFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor30 Comments
- The U.S. multi-state cannabis operators have underperformed this year. Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF +0.2%) is no exception. But that has opened up an opportunity for medium/ long-term investors, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic argues.
- In addition, a meeting with Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers has increased the firm’s conviction over the ability of Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), to handle the potential impact from future state and federal level changes to cannabis legislation, Zuanic added.
- Trulieve remains a top pick for Cantor, and the analyst maintains the overweight rating on the stock and the $50.50 per share target to imply a premium of ~90.0% to the last close.
- Regarding upcoming catalysts for Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), Zuanic cites the closing of its Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) deal and the subsequent issuance of proforma guidance for the combined company as the next main trigger for the share price.
- Zuanic expects Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) to close the deal in Q1 2022. The $2.1B acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation by Trulieve was first announced in May.