Trulieve offers upside potential after recent pullback - Cantor

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background
naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • The U.S. multi-state cannabis operators have underperformed this year. Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF +0.2%) is no exception. But that has opened up an opportunity for medium/ long-term investors, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic argues.
  • In addition, a meeting with Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers has increased the firm’s conviction over the ability of Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), to handle the potential impact from future state and federal level changes to cannabis legislation, Zuanic added.
  • Trulieve remains a top pick for Cantor, and the analyst maintains the overweight rating on the stock and the $50.50 per share target to imply a premium of ~90.0% to the last close.
  • Regarding upcoming catalysts for Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), Zuanic cites the closing of its Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) deal and the subsequent issuance of proforma guidance for the combined company as the next main trigger for the share price.
  • Zuanic expects Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) to close the deal in Q1 2022. The $2.1B acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation by Trulieve was first announced in May.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.