Qudian Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 23, 2021 1:40 PM ETQudian Inc. (QD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Qudian (NYSE:QD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (+1050.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $71.51M (-56.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, QD has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.