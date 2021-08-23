Medtronic's dividends and tuck in acquisitions in focus ahead of FQ1 results
Aug. 23, 2021 2:10 PM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)By: SA News Team
- Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.32 (+112.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.88B (+21.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts estimate adjusted gross margin of 68.7%.
- Over the last 2 years, MDT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- In August, Seeking Alpha contributor Passive Income Pursuit called Medtronic a "dividend champion", and said that the company "is a leader in the medtech space with ample cash to spend on R&D and tuck-in M&A".
- Medtronic posted fourth-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates and raised its dividends, while issuing FY financial forecast, on May 27.
- The company's shares have gained more than 10% year to date.
- Recently, Medtronic agreed to acquire Intersect ENT in an all-cash transaction valued at $1.1B including debt.
- Recently, Seeking Alpha contributor WideAlpha said that "Medtronic is a Dividend Champion with 44 consecutive years of dividend increases".