Vector Acquisition rallies after Rocket Lab sets aims for Mars
Aug. 23, 2021 2:01 PM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor10 Comments
- SPAC Vector Acquisition Corp. (VACQ +3.7%) gains after Rocket Lab announces it will begin final mission design and manufacture to supply two interplanetary Photon spacecraft for a science mission to Mars.
- The company says the Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers mission will orbit two Rocket Lab-built Photon spacecraft around Mars to understand the structure, composition, variability and dynamics of Mars' unique hybrid magnetosphere. Following deployment from a NASA-provided commercial launch vehicle, Rocket Lab's pair of Photons will conduct an 11-month interplanetary cruise before inserting themselves into elliptical orbits around Mars to begin the science phase.
- VACQ also gained on Friday after shareholders approved the business combination with Rocket Lab USA.