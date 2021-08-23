Johnson & Johnson strikes opioid settlement in DC
Aug. 23, 2021 2:08 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)CAH, ABC, MCKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor34 Comments
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.3%) and three leading opioid distributors in the country have reached a settlement over their alleged role in causing the opioid crisis, DC Attorney General Karl Racine said.
- Upon execution, the deal can bring as much as $48M “to the District to support residents struggling with opioid addiction over the next 18 years,” the Attorney General tweeted.
- In July, J&J (NYSE:JNJ) and three major drug distributors in the U.S., Cardinal Health (CAH +1.7%) and AmerisourceBergen (ABC +0.4%) and McKesson (MCK +1.2%), reached a $26B settlement with a group of state attorneys general over their role in fueling the nation’s opioid crisis.
- Per the terms of the deal, McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had to pay $7.9B compared to $6.4B each from Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) and AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC).