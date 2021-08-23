HEICO Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 23, 2021 2:14 PM ETHEICO Corporation (HEI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- HEICO (NYSE:HEI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (+37.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $486.48M (+25.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HEI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.