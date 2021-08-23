Traeger rises as analysts see upside potential for the company
Aug. 23, 2021 2:34 PM ETTraeger, Inc. (COOK)By: SA News Team4 Comments
- Traeger Inc. (COOK +8.0%) shares are rising today after analysts provided positive outlooks for the company.
- Baird started coverage for the Salt Lake City-based grill manufacturer at Outperform, citing its "pioneering brand in wood-pellet grilling, high affinity/low awareness, and a passionate community of advocates."
- Traeger grills are connected to the cloud and can be controlled by app or voice. Digital cooking content and Traeger-branded consumables create a "flywheel of repeat engagement/purchasing and robust brand advocacy," said Baird.
- Piper Sandler initiates coverage at Overweight, saying that the company has a great opportunity to increase brand awareness and grow its 3% market share.
- Stiffel rates the stock Buy and believes the shares could double in three years based on the fact that "consumer interest in outdoor living and the growth of the foodie culture has been accelerated by the pandemic."
