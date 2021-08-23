Luminar stock among lidar rally as Velodyne's founder fight continues

Luminar technology headquarters is shown in Orlando, Florida, USA
JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Lidar sensor stocks are moving higher after the ousted founder of peer Veoldyne Lidar (VLDR +19.3%) renewed calls for board resignations after the recent stock pullback. The gains are also part of a broader rally for electric vehicle and autonomous software stocks.
  • Gainers include Aeva (AEVA +13.4%), Innoviz (INVZ +0.7%), Ouster (OUST +6.7%) and Luminar Technologies (LAZR +5.8%), the largest publicly-traded lidar name by market cap.
  • Last week, lidar company AEye (LIDR), frequently confused with web accessibility company Audioeye (AEYE +6.0%), went public through a reverse merger with CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III.
