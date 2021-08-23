Turtle Beach responds on Donerail pursuit, saying it lacks specifics
Aug. 23, 2021 2:45 PM ETTurtle Beach Corporation (HEAR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) is out today with a response to what it called misleading statements from would-be purchaser Donerail Group.
- Donerail says the videogame accessory maker has rejected its offers so far, most recently a sweetened $36.50/share bid that Donerail says was rejected on Thursday.
- Turtle Beach is at $27.04 today.
- "Donerail’s acquisition proposal by its terms remains preliminary, highly contingent, subject to due diligence and financing, and is therefore not binding," Turtle Beach says. But in any case it says its adviser, Bank of America, has been seeking constructive talks to dig into terms.
- "The Company also conveyed to Donerail that the Board had concerns regarding Donerail’s ability to consummate a transaction and its financing sources, and that it did not view Donerail’s proposed acquisition price to be sufficient. Still, the Company was willing to continue to evaluate the proposal in an effort to achieve a higher offer price," Turtle Beach says.
- And it argues that Donerail has refused to engage with BofA on a customary nondisclosure agreement, "even though Donerail's acquisition proposal explicitly requested an NDA," and that Donerail has refused to provide a list of diligence items it was calling for from the company.