Wrap expects Royal Canadian Mounted Police classification of product to expand sales

RCMP, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Musical Ride
ChristiLaLiberte/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP +3.3%) announces that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police completed an inspection of its remote restraint device, BolaWrap, and exempted it from being classified as a prohibited device or firearm.
  • "This classification of the BolaWrap 100 by the RCMP eases and expands the market for BolaWrap 100 in Canada and recognizes this device for what it is – an apprehension tool,” said CEO Tom Smith.
  • Many police agencies in the United States do not consider BolaWrap a use of force, and experts in the United Kingdom place the product below handcuffs on the use-of-force scale.
  • Wrap expects that the new classification in Canada will allow Canadian police easier access to the device and boost sales in the country.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor White Diamond Research is bearish on the stock due to low usage in the LAPD pilot program and other events.
