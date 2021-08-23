Wrap expects Royal Canadian Mounted Police classification of product to expand sales
Aug. 23, 2021 3:03 PM ET Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP)
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP +3.3%) announces that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police completed an inspection of its remote restraint device, BolaWrap, and exempted it from being classified as a prohibited device or firearm.
- "This classification of the BolaWrap 100 by the RCMP eases and expands the market for BolaWrap 100 in Canada and recognizes this device for what it is – an apprehension tool,” said CEO Tom Smith.
- Many police agencies in the United States do not consider BolaWrap a use of force, and experts in the United Kingdom place the product below handcuffs on the use-of-force scale.
- Wrap expects that the new classification in Canada will allow Canadian police easier access to the device and boost sales in the country.
