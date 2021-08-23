Overvalued stock market is still cheaper than bonds - DoubleLine Capital's Gundlach
Aug. 23, 2021 3:09 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Jeffrey Gundlach, founder and CEO at DoubleLine Capital, said Monday that even with the high valuations commanded in the equity market, stocks remain cheaper than bonds, as Federal Reserve stimulus has substantially inflated the Treasury market.
- Speaking to Yahoo! Finance, Gundlach argued that fundamental measures of valuation in the bond market suggest that the 10-year Treasury yield should be 100 to 200 basis points higher than it is now.
- "It's not there because of the Fed's policy," he said of the low Treasury yields. "And as long as the stimulus goes on, the stock market can stay in very overvalued territory."
- Gundlach contended that the relationship between the Fed's balance sheet, which increases in value as the central bank conducts its asset-purchase stimulus, and the market capitalization of the S&P 500 has remained steady.
- This suggests that the stock market can continue to advance as long as the Fed expands its balance sheet, Gundlach said.
- "[The ratio between the Fed's balance sheet and the S&P 500 market cap] is almost a constant and it's been that way with very little variation," he said. "It's almost like a law of physics."
- "As long as the Fed is expanding its balance sheet, there is a tailwind behind the stock market," he added.
- For more on the Fed's current policy, check out commentary from famed market watcher Jim Grant, who called the central bank's ongoing stimulus efforts "uniquely reckless."