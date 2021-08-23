RushNet rises 7% following acquisition of healthcare billing, consulting company Grandeza
- RushNet (OTCPK:RSHN +7.1%) acquired healthcare billing and consulting company Grandeza Healthcare.
- Grandeza was formed in January 2021, as a spin-out of its operations from HeliosDX, which was acquired by RushNet in July.
- Since Jan. 1 to Aug. 20, Grandeza generated revenues of ~$1.1M with a profit of $40.7K.
- The company said HeliosDX combined with Grandeza brings RushNet's annual revenue to a run rate exceeding $7.6M.
- RushNet CEO Ashley Sweat said "Both of these acquisitions are strategic and paramount to the future of RushNet and its future."