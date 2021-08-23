Ecolab sets pricing terms of exchange offers
Ecolab (ECL)
- Ecolab (ECL +0.3%) announced pricing terms of exchange offers for certain outstanding notes (old notes) for up to $500M of newly issued 2.750% notes due 2055 and a cash payment.
- The new notes will be a further issuance and will be in addition to the 2.750% notes due 2055 that company issued for cash on Aug. 18 in principal amount of $300M.
- The exchange offers are for 5.500% Notes due 2041 with total exchange consideration of $1,499.73; 3.950% notes due 2047 with total exchange consideration of $1,275.32; 3.700% notes due 2046 total exchange consideration of $1,221.07; and 4.800% notes due 2030 with total exchange consideration of $1,235.99.
- The exchange offers will expire at 11:59 p.m. New York City time on Sept. 3.