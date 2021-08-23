Theravance's izencitinib fails to meet main goal in mid-stage ulcerative colitis study
Aug. 23, 2021
- Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) announces that its mid-stage trial of izencitinib failed to meet the primary endpoint in certain patients with ulcerative colitis.
- The Phase 2b dose-finding induction study did not meet its primary endpoint of change in the total Mayo score or the key secondary endpoint of clinical remission at week 8, relative to placebo.
- Based on the ulcerative colitis results, the company said that it will seek to minimize future expenses associated with the izencitinib program.
- At all doses, izencitinib was well-tolerated when administered orally once daily for 8 weeks; adverse event rates were similar among patients receiving izencitinib and placebo.
- However, the company highlighted that there was a small dose-dependent increase in clinical response measured by the adapted Mayo score, which was driven by a reduction in rectal bleeding.
- The company also reiterated timing of the top-line results of its Crohn's Phase 2 study in late fourth quarter 2021 or early first quarter 2022.