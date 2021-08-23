Theravance's izencitinib fails to meet main goal in mid-stage ulcerative colitis study

3D illustration showing Morbus Crohn Colitis ulcerosa - inflammatory bowel disease
Lars Neumann/iStock via Getty Images

  • Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) announces that its mid-stage trial of izencitinib failed to meet the primary endpoint in certain patients with ulcerative colitis.
  • The Phase 2b dose-finding induction study did not meet its primary endpoint of change in the total Mayo score or the key secondary endpoint of clinical remission at week 8, relative to placebo.
  • Based on the ulcerative colitis results, the company said that it will seek to minimize future expenses associated with the izencitinib program.
  • At all doses, izencitinib was well-tolerated when administered orally once daily for 8 weeks; adverse event rates were similar among patients receiving izencitinib and placebo.
  • However, the company highlighted that there was a small dose-dependent increase in clinical response measured by the adapted Mayo score, which was driven by a reduction in rectal bleeding.
  • The company also reiterated timing of the top-line results of its Crohn's Phase 2 study in late fourth quarter 2021 or early first quarter 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.