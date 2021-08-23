Mosaic unveils new $1B stock buyback plan, $2.5B credit line

  • Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) says its board approved a new $1B stock buyback authorization to replace the previous authorization that had $700M of the original $1.5B remaining.
  • The company also completed the early redemption of $450M in notes that were due November 2021, in the first step toward reaching its goal of retiring $1B of debt over time.
  • Also, Mosaic says it raised and extended its committed line of credit to a five-year, $2.5B facility maturing in November 2026, which replaces the $2.2B credit line maturing next year.
  • "With an improving cost position and balance sheet, Mosaic is well positioned for the future," President and CEO Joe O'Rourke says.
  • Mosaic shares were upgraded to Buy last week at HSBC, saying "stronger fertilizer prices are here to stay with solid fundamentals."
