Mosaic unveils new $1B stock buyback plan, $2.5B credit line
Aug. 23, 2021 4:21 PM ETThe Mosaic Company (MOS)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) says its board approved a new $1B stock buyback authorization to replace the previous authorization that had $700M of the original $1.5B remaining.
- The company also completed the early redemption of $450M in notes that were due November 2021, in the first step toward reaching its goal of retiring $1B of debt over time.
- Also, Mosaic says it raised and extended its committed line of credit to a five-year, $2.5B facility maturing in November 2026, which replaces the $2.2B credit line maturing next year.
- "With an improving cost position and balance sheet, Mosaic is well positioned for the future," President and CEO Joe O'Rourke says.
- Mosaic shares were upgraded to Buy last week at HSBC, saying "stronger fertilizer prices are here to stay with solid fundamentals."