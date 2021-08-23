SEC is said to give Chinese companies new IPO disclosure rules
Aug. 23, 2021 4:24 PM ETDIDIBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor22 Comments
- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is said to have begun to give new disclosure rules to Chinese companies that want to list in New York.
- Some Chinese companies have begun to get detailed instructions from the SEC about more disclosure for their use of offshore vehicles known as variable interest entities ("VIEs"), according to a Reuters report, which cited a letter seen by the news agency.
- The SEC late last month asked Chinese companies not to submit any registrations for IPOs until it gives them specific guidance on China risks.
- "In light of the recent developments in China and the overall risks with the China-based VIE structure, I have asked staff to seek certain disclosures from offshore issuers associated with China-based operating companies before their registration statements will be declared effective," SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said in a statement last month.
- DiDi Global's (NYSE:DIDI) move to forge ahead with its New York listing in defiance of regulators' objections triggered the tighter control over Chinese firms wishing to list in foreign markets. Later, Beijing ordered DiDi's ride-hailing app to be removed from app stores, putting a chill on its stock.
