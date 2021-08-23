Gladstone Commercial acquires Illinois-based industrial facility for $4.7M
Aug. 23, 2021 4:24 PM ETGladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) acquired an industrial facility in Peru, Illinois for $4.7M.
- The initial capitalization rate for the acquisition was 6.9% with an average capitalization rate of 7.6%. The property, which is a ~82K square foot industrial facility on 4.1 acres, is Gladstone's second industrial acquisition in the greater Chicagoland area.
- The property, acquired in a sale/leaseback transaction, is 100% leased to Pretium Packaging with 15 years of remaining absolute NNN lease term.
- Pretium uses the property for manufacturing and distribution of its rigid plastic packaging products.
- "The acquisition of the Pretium facility continues our core strategy of acquiring well-positioned assets in our target markets. This facility will service a strong tenant and will be a great addition to our growing portfolio," said Buzz Cooper, Chief Investment Officer of Gladstone.