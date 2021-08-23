BlueLinx authorizes $25M share repurchase and terminates equity offering
Aug. 23, 2021 4:25 PM ETBXCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA9 Comments
- BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) authorizes a new share repurchase program under which the company may repurchase up to $25M shares in the open market.
- Simultaneously, the company announced termination of its “at-the-market” equity offering program with Jefferies as the sales agent.
- Official termination taking effect on September 2, 2021.
- Dwight Gibson, President and CEO comment on the buyback: “Given the strong performance of our business during the past year, coupled with a favorable multi-year outlook for residential construction and home renovation markets, we believe our capital allocation strategy should prioritize a combination of organic growth investments, the acquisition of complementary assets in key target markets and an opportunistic return of capital program. The approval by our Board of Directors of a new share repurchase authorization demonstrates confidence in our business, while providing management with another tool to optimize value creation.”
