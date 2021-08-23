Clearway Energy to buy remaining 50% of Utah Solar Portfolio in $335M deal

  • Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) agrees to acquire the remaining 50% equity interest in the Utah Solar Portfolio that it does not currently own for $335M.
  • The portfolio consists of seven utility-scale solar farms located in Utah representing 530 MW of capacity; the assets sell power subject to 20-year power purchase agreements with PacifiCorp that have ~15 years remaining under the agreements.
  • The company expects the deal will provide incremental annual levered asset CAFD on a five-year average basis of $9M-$11M prior to corporate financing beginning in January 2022.
